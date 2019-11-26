Grippe : les raisons d’une faible couverture vaccinale chez les femmes enceintes

Seasonal influenza vaccine uptake and vaccine refusal among pregnant women in France: results from a national survey Alexandre Descampsa, Odile Launay a,b, Camille Bonnetc, and Béatrice Blondelc a CIC Cochin Pasteur, Hôpital Cochin Broca Hôtel-Dieu, Assistance Publique-Hôpitaux de Paris (AP-HP), Paris, France b INSERM, CIC 1417, F-CRIN, I-REIVAC, Université de Paris, Paris, France c Obstetrical, Perinatal and Pediatric Epidemiology Research Team (Epopé), CRESS, INSERM, INRA, Université de Paris, Paris, France DOI : https://doi.org/10.1080/21645515.2019.1688035