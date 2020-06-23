Menstrual Toxic Shock Syndrome: Encourage Proper Tampon Use to Limit Risks

Researcher Contact
Gérard Lina
Centre International de recherche en infectiologie (CIRI)/Centre National de Référence des staphylocoques
Tel. : +33 (0)4 78 77 86 57
Mail : gerard.lina@univ-lyon1.fr
Inserm’s new educational video on staphylococcal toxic shock. © Camille Henry/Inserm
Staphylococcal toxic shock syndrome is linked to the presence of Staphylococcus aureus bacteria in the vaginal microbiota of some women for whom the misuse of intravaginal protection (tampons, menstrual cups, etc.) could increase the likelihood of developing it. Toxic shock is characterized by multiple symptoms that include digestive disorders, high fever, and skin rashes. In the most severe cases, it can lead to multi-organ failure and death.
Although the incidence of toxic shock remains very rare, researchers from Inserm, CNRS, Hospices Civils de Lyon, Université Claude Bernard Lyon 1 and ENS Lyon within the International Center for Research in Infectious Diseases and the National Reference Centre for Staphylococci have identified the risk factors that may in some cases favor it. In a study published in March 2020 in the journal EClinical Medicine, Prof. Gérard Lina’s team suggests simple measures to put in place for better tampon use during menstruation.
All the advice can be found in Inserm’s new educational video aimed at raising awareness and reassuring tampon users.
Association of Characteristics of Tampon Use With Menstrual Toxic Shock Syndrome in France
Amaury Billon, MD1; Marie-Paule Gustin, PharmD2; Anne Tristan, PharmD1,3; Thomas Bénet, MD4; Julien Berthiller, MHS5; Claude Alexandre Gustave, PhamD1,3; Philippe Vanhems, MD2,4,5; Gerard Lina, MD1,3
1 Centre National de Référence de Staphylocoques – Institut des Agents Infectieux, Hôpital de la Croix-Rousse, Hospices Civils de Lyon, Lyon, France. 2 Equipe Epidémiologie et Santé Internationale, Centre International de Recherche en Infectiologie, INSERM U1111, CNRS, UMR 5308, ENS de Lyon, Université Claude Bernard Lyon 1, Lyon, France. 3 Equipe Pathogénie des Staphylocoques, Centre International de Recherche en Infectiologie, INSERM U1111, CNRS, UMR 5308, ENS de Lyon, Université Claude Bernard Lyon 1, Lyon, France. 4 Service d’Hygiène, Épidémiologie, Infectiovigilance et Prévention, Groupement Hospitalier Edouard Herriot, Hospices Civils de Lyon, Lyon, France. 5 Unité d’Appui Méthodologique – EPICIME – Cellule Innovation DRCi, Groupement Hospitalier Est, Hospices Civils de Lyon, Lyon, France.
eClinicalMedecine, Mars 2020