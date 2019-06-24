Les mousses végétales témoins de la pollution de l’air

Long-term exposure to atmospheric metals assessed by mosses and mortality in France
Emeline Lequy1,2,3, Jack Siemiatycki4, Sébastien Leblond5, Caroline Meyer5, Sergey Zhivin3, Danielle Vienneau6,7, Kees de Hoogh6,7, Marcel Goldberg3,8, Marie Zins3,8, Bénédicte Jacquemin1,2,9,10,11, 12*
[1]: INSERM, U1168, VIMA: Aging and Chronic Diseases, Epidemiological and Public Health Approaches, F-94807 Villejuif, France.
2: University of Versailles St-Quentin-en-Yvelines, UMR-S 1168, F- 78180 Montigny-le-Bretonneux, France.
3: INSERM, UMS 011, F-94807 Villejuif, France.
4: CRCHUM (Centre de recherche du CHUM) and Department of Social and Preventive Medicine, Université de Montréal, QC, Canada.
5: UMS 2006 PatriNat, National Museum of Natural History, 12 rue Buffon, F-75005 Paris, France.
6: Swiss Tropical and Public Health Institute, Basel, Switzerland.
7: University of Basel, Basel, Switzerland.
8: Université Paris Descartes, 12, rue de l’école de médecine, F-75006 Paris, France.
9: ISGlobal-Institut de Salut Global de Barcelona, 08003 Barcelona, Spain.
10: University Pompeu Fabra (UPF), 08003 Barcelona, Spain.
11: CIBER Epidemiología y Salud Pública (CIBERESP), 08003 Barcelona, Spain.
12: Univ Rennes, Inserm, EHESP, Irset (Institut de recherche en santé, environnement et travail) – UMR_S 1085, F-35000 Rennes, France
Environment International : https://doi.org/10.1016/j.envint.2019.05.004