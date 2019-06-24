Les mousses végétales témoins de la pollution de l’air

Si la responsabilité des particules fines dans la surmortalité causée par la pollution de l’air est de plus en plus étudiée et reconnue, elle est encore mal comprise. Une équipe de recherche associant l’Inserm et l’université Versailles Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, a utilisé une méthode innovante, fondée sur la biosurveillance des concentrations en métaux dans les mousses végétales en zone rurale en France. Elle compare une cartographie sur 15 ans des concentrations en métaux dans les mousses − dont le plomb et le cadmium − avec la mortalité au sein de la cohorte Gazel. Ces résultats parus dans Environment International suggèrent une association entre exposition sur le long terme aux métaux atmosphériques et surmortalité, même dans les zones éloignées des sources d’émission majeures. Ils confirment l’utilité de la biosurveillance des mousses comme outil d’évaluation des effets de l’exposition à la pollution de l’air.

La pollution de l’air extérieur a été reconnue responsable de 4,2 millions de morts prématurées en 2016 et les preuves scientifiques concernant l’implication des particules fines sont de plus en plus nombreuses. Produites par les activités humaines mais également par des sources naturelles, ces dernières contiennent divers métaux. Leur rôle dans la morbidité et la mortalité est cependant encore mal compris, et il existe peu d’études concernant les conséquences sanitaires de l’exposition aux métaux atmosphériques. Souvent limitées par la portée des stations de mesure, les études sont concentrées sur les zones de forte exposition ou densité de population (grandes villes, proximité des grands axes routiers ou d’industrie polluantes).

La biosurveillance des concentrations en métaux dans les mousses végétales[1] est une approche qui, sans les mesurer directement, permet d’évaluer à travers le temps le niveau et les variations des concentrations atmosphériques des métaux lourds se déposant sur les mousses.

Une équipe de recherche associant l’Inserm et l’université Versailles St-Quentin-en-Yvelines a comparé les données de biosurveillance des mousses en France avec les données épidémiologiques de la cohorte Gazel, afin de mieux comprendre les effets sur la mortalité d’une exposition à long terme aux métaux atmosphériques dans les zones peu exposées aux émissions humaines.

Les chercheurs ont réalisé une cartographie sur 15 ans (de 1996 à 2011) des concentrations des mousses en 13 métaux atmosphériques (aluminium, arsenic, calcium, cadmium, chrome, cuivre, fer, mercure, sodium, nickel, plomb, vanadium et zinc) via les relevés du programme de biosurveillance des mousses du Muséum national d’Histoire naturelle, en distinguant les métaux provenant d’origine naturelle de ceux provenant des activités humaines dits « anthropiques » (plomb, cadmium, cuivre, mercure et zinc). Les données de santé de plus de 11 000 participants de la cohorte Gazel habitant dans des zones rurales et péri-urbaines ont été comparées à cette cartographie.

Les chercheurs ont observé un risque accru de décès par cause naturelle pour l’exposition simultanée à l’ensemble des métaux anthropiques. À proximité des grands axes routiers, celle-ci apparaît associée à une plus forte augmentation de la mortalité que l’exposition à distance des grands axes, ce qui pourrait indiquer un lien entre l’exposition aux métaux atmosphériques produits par le trafic et la mortalité.

Certains métaux atmosphériques produits par les activités humaines pourraient donc être associés à un excès de mortalité même dans les zones où l’exposition à la pollution de l’air est faible. « Des études précédentes au sein de la cohorte Gazel ont montré que les citadins étaient beaucoup plus exposés aux particules fines que les ruraux et donc très probablement aux métaux atmosphériques, indique Bénédicte Jacquemin, chercheuse Inserm, qui a dirigé l’étude. Les citadins subissent donc probablement davantage les effets des métaux atmosphériques sur la santé. »

Et de conclure : « Les résultats de cette étude confirment l’utilité et la pertinence de la biosurveillance des mousses végétales comme outil d’évaluation des effets de l’exposition à la pollution de l’air. Des études ultérieures doivent être conduites afin de préciser lesquels des métaux contenus dans les particules fines sont susceptibles d’affecter la santé humaine, ce qui nous permettrait de mieux comprendre les effets de la pollution atmosphérique sur la santé. »

[1] En France, le programme BRAMM, géré par le Muséum national d’Histoire naturelle, utilise la biosurveillance des mousses pour de nombreux métaux atmosphériques, avec pour objectif de surveiller les niveaux de ces métaux principalement dans les forêts et les zones éloignées des grandes industries, des villes et de la circulation. Cette surveillance implique un échantillonnage des mousses à travers le pays, un enregistrement des coordonnées de chaque lieu de prélèvement et une analyse en laboratoire des métaux contenus dans chaque échantillon.