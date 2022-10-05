Nouvelles pistes pour réduire les complications à long terme chez les enfants nés prématurés

Certains neurones à GnRH (vert) expriment la NOS1 (rouge) au cours de leur migration du nez vers le cerveau pendant la vie fœtale. Les cellules doublement marquées GnRH + NOS1 apparaissent en jaune. © Vincent Prévot/Inserm

Les enfants nés prématurément ont un risque plus élevé de souffrir de troubles cognitifs et sensoriels mais aussi d’infertilité à l’âge adulte. Dans une nouvelle étude, une équipe de chercheurs et chercheuses de l’Inserm, du CHU de Lille et de l’Université de Lille, au sein du laboratoire Lille neuroscience et cognition, soulève des pistes intéressantes pour améliorer leur pronostic. En menant des travaux sur une maladie rare appelée hypogonadisme hypogonadotrope congénital, les scientifiques ont en effet découvert le rôle clé d’une enzyme et le potentiel thérapeutique du neurotransmetteur qu’elle synthétise – le monoxyde d’azote – pour réduire le risque de complications à long terme en cas de prématurité. Les résultats sont décrits dans Science Translational Medicine. L’équipe de recherche a par ailleurs lancé un essai clinique au CHU de Lille en partenariat avec un hôpital d’Athènes (Grèce) pour aller plus loin et mesurer l’effet du monoxyde d’azote chez des enfants prématurés.

L’hypogonadisme hypogonadotrope congénital est une maladie rare qui se caractérise par un retard pubertaire ou une absence complète de puberté à l’adolescence, entraînant une infertilité. Certaines formes de la maladie sont dues à un défaut de production de l’hormone GnRH, qui est produite dans le cerveau et qui contrôle à distance, via différents intermédiaires, le développement et le fonctionnement des gonades mâles et femelles.

L’équipe de Vincent Prévot, directeur de recherche Inserm, est spécialiste des dialogues entre le cerveau et le reste de l’organisme.

Les scientifiques se sont ici intéressés à un neurotransmetteur régulant l’activité des neurones à GnRH, le monoxyde d’azote, et plus particulièrement à l’enzyme qui le synthétise, appelée NOS1. « Le monoxyde d’azote supprime l’activité électrique des neurones à GnRH et module la libération de cette hormone, il n’était donc pas exclu qu’un défaut de fonctionnement de NOS1 soit à l’origine de cas d’hypogonadisme hypogonadotrope congénital », explique Vincent Prévot, coordinateur principal de cette étude.

Pour aller plus loin, son équipe a collaboré avec un laboratoire de Lausanne (Suisse) disposant d’une cohorte de 341 patients atteints de cette maladie. À partir d’échantillons d’ADN, ils ont recherché la présence de mutations rares sur le gène codant l’enzyme NOS1 et en ont trouvé cinq différentes qui pouvaient expliquer la maladie. Certains des individus concernés présentaient, en plus des problèmes de fertilité, des troubles sensoriels et cognitifs (perte d’audition ou d’odorat ou encore déficience intellectuelle).

Une application dans le contexte de la prématurité ?

L’étape suivante de l’étude a consisté à développer un modèle de souris déficientes en NOS1[1] pour mieux comprendre le rôle de cette enzyme. Les chercheurs ont retrouvé les problèmes de puberté, ainsi que des altérations sensorielles et neurologiques, telles qu’observées chez l’humain dans l’hypogonadisme hypogonadotrope congénital. Ils ont également constaté une exacerbation de la minipuberté chez ces animaux. La minipuberté survient chez tous les mammifères, juste après la naissance (entre un et trois mois chez l’humain), et déclenche une première activation par le cerveau de l’axe contrôlant la reproduction avant la « vraie » puberté à l’adolescence.

Les chercheurs ont ici constaté que le pic d’hormone sexuelle associé à cette minipuberté était deux fois plus important chez les souris déficientes en NOS1. « Cela nous a interpellé car les nourrissons nés prématurément présentent également fréquemment une minipuberté plus intense que la normale. Et plus la prématurité est importante, plus le risque de complications neurosensorielles et mentales à l’âge adulte l’est aussi », rappelle Konstantina Chachlaki, chercheuse Inserm, première auteure de l’étude.

Forts de ces observations, les chercheurs ont testé l’administration de monoxyde d’azote chez les souris déficientes en NOS1 juste après leur naissance, pendant la période de minipuberté. Ils ont alors constaté la réversion de l’ensemble des symptômes développés par ces souris : les problèmes de puberté et les troubles sensoriels et neurologiques disparaissaient et ce, à long terme, pour le restant de leur vie.

Un essai clinique en cours

Ces résultats prometteurs pourraient permettre d’améliorer la prise en charge des enfants prématurés. Il se trouve que le monoxyde d’azote est également administré à certains enfants nés prématurément pour faciliter l’ouverture des bronches en cas de difficultés respiratoires.

« Face à cette concordance d’observations et de pratiques, nous avons décidé de mettre en place un essai clinique pour tester l’effet du monoxyde d’azote chez des enfants prématurés en étudiant les paramètres reproductifs et neurosensoriels », expliquent Vincent Prévot et Konstantina Chachlaki, qui coordonnent ensemble le projet européen miniNo dédié à étudier le rôle de la minipuberté chez les enfants nés prématurés. « L’administration de monoxyde d’azote à la naissance pourrait réduire le risque de complications reproductives, sensorielles et intellectuelles chez les enfants nés prématurément. C’est ce que nous allons tenter de vérifier après avoir fait ces découvertes étonnantes chez la souris », poursuivent-ils.

L’essai miniNO a été lancé au CHU de Lille en partenariat avec un hôpital d’Athènes (Grèce). L’objectif est de vérifier si les enfants bénéficiant de ce traitement ont une minipuberté puis une puberté normales et s’ils développent moins de complications sensorielles et neurologiques, par rapport à des enfants prématurés n’ayant pas reçu de monoxyde d’azote à la naissance. L’objectif de l’essai clinique est d’inclure 120 patients sur les deux sites en 24 mois (Athènes et Lille).

[1] C’est-à-dire pour lesquelles le gène codant pour l’enzyme NOS1 était désactivé.