Nouvelles pistes pour réduire les complications à long terme chez les enfants nés prématurés

NOS1 mutations cause hypogonadotropic hypogonadism with sensory and cognitive deficits: reversal with NO therapy in infantile mice
Konstantina Chachlaki 1,2,3,4,5 *, Andrea Messina 3,4 *, Virginia Delli1,2 Y, Valerie Leysen 1,2 Y, Csilla Maurnyi 6, Chieko Huber 7, Gaëtan Ternier1, 2, Katalin Skrapits 6, Georgios Papadakis 3,4, Sonal Shruti 1,2, Maria Kapanidou 8, Xu Cheng 3,4, James Acierno 3,4, Jesse Rademaker 3,4, S Rasika 1,2, Richard Quinton 9, Marek Niedziela 10, Dagmar L’Allemand 11, Duarte Pignatelli 12, Mirjam Dirlewander 13, Mariarosaria Lang-Muritano 14, Patrick Kempf 15, Sophie Catteau-Jonard 1,2,16, Nicolas J. Niederländer 3,4, Philippe Ciofi 17, Manuel Tena-Sempere 18-20, John Garthwaite 23, Laurent Storme 2,21, Paul Avan 22, Erik Hrabovszky 6, Alan Carleton 7, Federico Santoni 3,4, Paolo Giacobini 1, 2, Nelly Pitteloud 3,4 ©*, Vincent Prevot 1, 2 ©*
1 Univ. Lille, CHU Lille, Inserm, Laboratory of Development and Plasticity of the Neuroendocrine Brain, Lille Neuroscience and Cognition, UMR-S 1172, F-59000 Lille, France
2 FHU 1,000 days for Health, School of Medicine, F-59000 Lille, France
3 Service of Endocrinology, Diabetology, and Metabolism, Lausanne University Hospital, 1011 Lausanne, Switzerland
4 Faculty of Biology and Medicine, University of Lausanne, Lausanne 1005, Switzerland
5 University Research Institute of Child Health and Precision Medicine, National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, “Aghia Sophia” Children’s Hospital, Athens, Greece
6 Laboratory of Reproductive Neurobiology, Institute of Experimental Medicine, 43 Szigony St., Budapest 1083 Hungary
7 Department of Basic Neurosciences, Faculty of Medicine, University of Geneva, 1 rue Michel-Servet, 1211 Geneva, Switzerland
8 Department of Biological and Medical Sciences, Faculty of Health and Life Sciences, Oxford Brookes University, Oxford OX3 0BP, UK
9 Translational & Clinical Research Institute and the Royal Victoria Infirmary, University of Newcastle-upon-Tyne NE1 3BZ, UK10 Department of Paediatric Endocrinology and Rheumatology, Poznan University of Medical Sciences,Poznan, Poland.
11 Department of Endocrinology, Children’s Hospital of Eastern Switzerland, St. Gallen, Switzerland
12 Department of Endocrinology, Hospital S João; Department of Biomedicine, Faculty of Medicine of the University of Porto; IPATIMUP Research Institute, Porto, Portugal
13 Pediatric Endocrine and Diabetes Unit, Children’s Hospital, University Hospitals and Faculty of Medicine, Geneva, CH1205, Switzerland
14 Division of Pediatric Endocrinology and Diabetology and Children’s Research Centre, University Children’s Hospital, Zurich, Switzerland
15 Department of Diabetes, Endocrinology, Clinical Nutrition & Metabolism, Inselspital, Bern University Hospital, University of Bern, Switzerland
16 Department of Gynaecology and Obstretic, Jeanne de Flandres Hospital, Centre Hospitalier Universitaire de Lille, F-59000 Lille, France
17 Inserm, U1215, Neurocentre Magendie, Université de Bordeaux, F-33077 Bordeaux, France
18 Department of Cell Biology, Physiology and Immunology, University of Cordoba, Cordoba, Spain.
19 Instituto Maimonides de Investigación Biomédica de Cordoba (IMIBIC/HURS), Cordoba, Spain.
20 CIBER Fisiopatología de la Obesidad y Nutrición, Instituto de Salud Carlos III, Cordoba, Spain.
21 Department of Neonatology, Hôpital Jeanne de Flandre, CHU of Lille, F-59000, France
22 Université de Clerremont-Ferrand, Clermont-Ferrand, France
23 The Wolfson Institute for Biomedical Research, University College London, London, UK
Y These authors contributed equally
Science Translational Medicine, le 5 octobre 2022
DOI : 10.1126/scitranslmed.abh2369