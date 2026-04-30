Intra-tumour immunotherapy: mobilising the immune system against cancer while avoiding toxicity to the body

© Gustave Roussy/ Bérengère Denfert

Published in the journal Nature, the NIVIPIT study, led by Gustave Roussy and conducted by researchers from Inserm and the University of Paris-Saclay, demonstrates the benefit — in terms of both efficacy and safety — of administering an immunotherapy treatment intratumorally that is typically given intravenously. This approach, carried out via interventional radiology — a field in which Gustave Roussy is a leading actor — involves injecting the treatment directly into the patient’s tumour to increase its effectiveness while limiting side effects.

Immunotherapy treatments have revolutionized cancer management over the last decade. The immunomodulatory antibodies ipilimumab (anti-CTLA4) and nivolumab (anti-PD1) belong to the class of T-lymphocyte checkpoint blockers. They aim to train the patient’s immune system to attack their cancer more effectively. In the case of metastatic melanoma, a form of skin cancer that previously had a poor prognosis, advances in research have now made it possible to achieve a ten-year survival rate of 52%.

However, intravenous administration of these two immunotherapies is associated with severe adverse effects in approximately 60% of patients. Some of these effects may be irreversible or even lead to death in rare cases, which limits the use of this combination to around one in two patients in routine practice, despite its benefits in terms of efficacy.

The rationale for intratumoral injection

It was to address this issue — and thereby enable a greater number of patients to benefit from immunotherapy — that the NIVIPIT phase 1b randomized trial was developed, with results now published in Nature. This multicentre study was led by the dermatology team of Prof. Caroline Robert at Gustave Roussy, in collaboration with the teams of Prof. Stéphane Dalle at the Hospices Civils de Lyon, Prof. Céleste Lebbé at AP-HP (Paris), and Prof. Nicolas Meyer at the CHU de Toulouse. It was conducted at Gustave Roussy within the BIOTHERIS Clinical Investigation Centre (CIC), a structure funded by the DGOS and Inserm dedicated to intratumoral immunotherapy. This innovative treatment, based on the technical expertise of interventional radiology, consists of injecting the treatment directly into the core of the tumour rather than administering it intravenously throughout the body. Intratumoral immunotherapy allows the use of lower doses while powerfully stimulating the immune system precisely where the cancer is present, thereby reducing adverse effects for patients.

In total, 61 patients with metastatic melanoma who had never previously received immunotherapy were enrolled in the trial between 2016 and 2019. They were then randomly assigned to one of two groups: the first received the standard treatment for this indication combining two intravenous immunotherapies, an anti-PD-1 (nivolumab) and an anti-CTLA-4 (ipilimumab), while the other group received an innovative approach combining intravenous nivolumab with ipilimumab — the more toxic of the two immunotherapies — injected directly into the tumour at high concentration but at a total dose ten times lower than the dose typically administered intravenously. The objective of NIVIPIT was to evaluate the safety, tolerability and efficacy of this strategy by analysing tumour response and adverse effects over the first six months, as well as patients’ overall survival.

A safer approach

The results indicate that the primary endpoint of the study was achieved. Severe autoimmune side effects (colitis, skin rashes, hepatitis, etc.) were far less frequent in patients who received the direct intratumoral injection (22.6%) than in those treated intravenously with both molecules (57.1%), representing a reduction of more than half in severe toxicity. The safety profile observed with the intratumoral approach is comparable to that of anti-PD1 monotherapy alone. Achieving such a level of safety for a treatment combining two molecules demonstrates the value of intratumoral immunotherapy in limiting side effects.

Regarding the efficacy of the approach, the results are again very encouraging: 65.7% of tumours treated with intratumoral immunotherapy regressed, and 50% of “distant” lesions (those not injected) also regressed.

Discovery of predictive markers

Beyond the clinical results, the NIVIPIT trial researchers succeeded in decoding the mechanism underlying the anti-tumour immune response. By precisely analysing the tumour microenvironment, they discovered a counter-intuitive phenomenon: for the treatment to work, the tumour must present a specific immune balance between cancer-fighting cells (lymphocytes) and cells known to prevent the immune system from recognising and attacking tumour cells (macrophages and regulatory T cells).

This immune trio, detected before the start of treatment, makes it possible to predict which patients will benefit from a durable response. The study shows that once the treatment is administered, the cells previously considered to be allies of the cancer disappear from within the tumours, giving way to a significant increase in cancer-killing molecules (granzymes). These biological findings were made possible by technical and logistical innovations enabling immediate analysis of fresh tumour biopsies, whereas the current diagnostic routine relies on fixed or frozen tissue.

This cutting-edge expertise in therapeutics and tumour biology confirms that the intratumoral approach is not only less toxic but represents a strategy for the future — one that can strike cancer with surgical precision from the earliest stages of the disease.