Inserm publishes its Collective Expert Review on multiple disabilities

Inserm has published a new Collective Expert Review on the theme of multiple disabilities, commissioned by the French National Solidarity Fund for Autonomy (CNSA). During the 3 years it took to prepare it, a group of 12 experts reviewed over 3400 documents from the international scientific literature available as at the second half of 2023. The conclusions and recommendations of this Collective Expert Review provide useful new elements to improve care and help answer questions regarding the consideration, interactions and integration of people with multiple disabilities.
The term ‘multiple disabilities’ refers to the permanent consequences of a lesion (genetic or accidental) that occurs during the brain’s development and results in severe motor impairment and intellectual disability evaluated as severe to profound. Multiple disabilities are associated not just with extremely restricted communication, autonomy and mobility, but also with comorbidities, sensory impairment and behavioural disorders.
In France, the prevalence of multiple disabilities is currently estimated at around 0.3-0.5 people in every 1000.
Complex clinical care
The situations caused by multiple disabilities differ greatly from one person to another, with many disorders that are interlinked. Each must be taken into account when setting up care.
For example, epilepsy, which is very common, presents as a veritable secondary disability. As for respiratory disorders, they constitute the leading cause of mortality and emergency hospitalisation among people with multiple disabilities.
Other disorders that are commonly encountered include:
Pain, often multifactorial, is common, sometimes chronic from an early age, and rarely expressed through the usual modes of communication (such as verbal complaints). This makes it difficult to evaluate, leading to the risk of underestimating it. Generally dependent on a third party (healthcare professional or caregiver), such evaluation therefore raises ethical and methodological questions.
The expert group recommends:
more globally: generalise validated methods for evaluating quality of life, combining different objective approaches in a complementary manner (evaluations by medical staff, parents and other people close to the patient) and self-evaluation.
A French cohort of children and adults with multiple disabilities (Eval-PLH) is ongoing. Future data will make it possible to evaluate, for example, the mortality rate and causes of death of people with multiple disabilities.
Support and social integration of people with multiple disabilities
Alongside medical care, multiple disabilities involve lifelong comprehensive and individualised support, in order to offer people a life plan that is appropriate to their various needs and their personal development pathway. Evaluation of the skills, difficulties (medical, psychological, interpersonal) and methods of communication of people with multiple disabilities must be carried out regularly.
This support is crucial in terms of educational and social aspects, particularly for the core subject of being able to communicate, but also for learning, schooling, inclusion and social participation. People with multiple disabilities have the possibility to learn throughout their lives if the right arrangements are made. Some skills, if stimulated in early childhood, improve socialisation and communication over the long term. In addition, people with multiple disabilities can participate in various activities of daily and social life thanks to certain aids, methods and tools that make their environment more suitable.
The expert group recommends:
The central roles of those close to people with multiple disabilities
Because of their dependence and extreme physical and psychological vulnerability, people with multiple disabilities need a high level of care and attention. The family, other people close to them and professionals are therefore highly impacted on the practical (care, day-to-day organisation) and emotional levels and play a prominent role in support. The evaluation of needs, their coordinated implementation and their adaptation to advancing age demand a multidisciplinary approach and complex coordination between carers.
While the French system (care for people with multiple disabilities, approval of reference and competence centres for multiple disabilities of rare causes) is likely to meet the various life-long needs of the people concerned, the coordination and continuity of the care pathway is not always optimal.
Thus the transition to adulthood, a continuous process that starts between 13 and 15 years of age, remains difficult with medical, social and legal implications for the individual and their family. The severity of multiple disabilities grows with age, consequently increasing the level of dependence. The end of life of people with multiple disabilities also raises many challenges relating to ethics and resources.
Intimacy and affectivity are essential for someone who is in a situation of total physical dependence and without a unified perception of their body. Affection and attention therefore play a decisive role in care and learning.
When it applies to someone whose mental life and psychological and emotional development develop in an atypical way, the question of sexuality finds itself confronted against communication problems and ethical questions.
Finally, in a context where the person is entirely dependent on the interpretations of their communication partners, the high level of vulnerability – physical, psychological and communicational – which characterises multiple disabilities reinforces the risks of abuse (voluntary or involuntary), which can accumulate.
The expert group recommends:
To consult them: inserm.fr/expertise-collective
