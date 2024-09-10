Salle de presse de l'Inserm - Salle de presse de l'Institut national de la santé et de la recherche médicale

La consommation d’aliments moins bien classés au Nutri-Score est associée à un risque accru de maladies cardiovasculaires

11 Sep 2024 | Par Inserm (Salle de presse) | Santé publique

photo d'un cœur avec logo NutriScore L’alimentation serait responsable d’environ 30% des décès dus aux maladies cardiovasculaires. © Mathilde Touvier

Les maladies cardiovasculaires sont la principale cause de mortalité en Europe occidentale, représentant 1/3 des décès en 2019. L’alimentation serait responsable d’environ 30 % des décès dus aux maladies cardiovasculaires. Les politiques nutritionnelles de prévention constituent donc un enjeu de santé publique majeur pour ces pathologies.

Dans un article à paraitre le 11 septembre 2024 dans le Lancet Regional Health-Europe, des chercheurs de l’Équipe de recherche en épidémiologie nutritionnelle (CRESS-EREN), équipe mixte de l’Inserm, d’INRAE, du Cnam, de l’Université Sorbonne Paris Nord et de l’université Paris Cité, en collaboration avec des chercheurs du Centre international de recherche sur le cancer (OMS-CIRC), rapportent un risque accru de maladies cardiovasculaires associé à la consommation d’aliments moins bien classés sur l’échelle du Nutri-Score (nouvelle version 2024), au sein de la cohorte européenne EPIC. Au total, 345 533 participants de la cohorte, répartis dans 7 pays d’Europe et suivis pendant 12 ans  ont été inclus dans les analyses.

Le Nutri-Score est désormais bien connu et largement plébiscité[1] par les Français. Officiellement adopté en France en 2017 (et dans 6 autres pays européens depuis), ce logo vise à fournir une information rapide sur la qualité nutritionnelle des aliments et boissons pour aider les consommateurs à les comparer entre eux et les inciter à choisir ceux présentant la meilleure qualité nutritionnelle. En parallèle, il permet d’encourager les industriels à améliorer la qualité nutritionnelle de leurs produits.

Le Nutri-Score comporte 5 catégories : de A-vert foncé (qualité nutritionnelle plus élevée) à E-orange foncé (qualité nutritionnelle moindre). Une catégorie est attribuée à un aliment ou une boisson en fonction d’un algorithme calculé à partir de sa composition pour 100 g en énergie, sucres, acides gras saturés et sel (à limiter) et en protéines, fruits, légumes et légumineuses (à favoriser).

De nombreuses études publiées dans des journaux scientifiques internationaux (plus de 140 publications) ont démontré la validité du Nutri-Score pour caractériser la qualité nutritionnelle des aliments ou encore son efficacité pour aider les consommateurs à choisir des produits de meilleure qualité nutritionnelle. En particulier, des liens entre la consommation d’aliments moins bien classés sur l’échelle du Nutri-Score (qualité nutritionnelle moindre) et un risque accru de maladies cardiovasculaires ont jusqu’ici été observés dans des études françaises (cohortes SU.VI.MAX et NutriNet-Santé). Des études conduites en France, au Royaume-Uni, en Espagne et en Italie ont également observé des associations similaires avec un risque accru pour diverses pathologies chroniques ainsi qu’une mortalité accrue.

Dans cette nouvelle étude, les chercheurs se sont intéressés à la nouvelle version de l’algorithme qui sous-tend le Nutri-Score (actualisé en 2024, voir encadré), en lien avec le risque de maladies cardiovasculaires, dans une large population répartie dans 7 pays d’Europe, dans l’objectif de fournir de nouveaux éléments scientifiques pour la validation du Nutri-Score à une échelle européenne. Elle fait suite à deux études publiées en 2018 et en 2020 dans la même population et portant sur le risque de cancer et sur la mortalité.

Au total, 345 533 participants de la cohorte EPIC (European Prospective Investigation into Cancer and Nutrition) ont été inclus dans les analyses. Au cours du suivi (12 ans, entre 1992 et 2010), 16 214 participants ont développé une maladie cardiovasculaire (dont 6 565 infarctus du myocarde et 6 245 accidents vasculaires cérébraux ou AVC). Les résultats montrent que les participants consommant en moyenne plus d’aliments moins bien notés sur l’échelle du Nutri-Score, reflétant une moins bonne qualité nutritionnelle, présentaient un risque accru de maladies cardiovasculaires et en particulier d’infarctus du myocarde et d’AVC. Ces associations étaient significatives après la prise en compte d’un grand nombre de facteurs sociodémographiques et liés au mode de vie.

« Ces résultats, combinés à l’ensemble des données disponibles concernant le Nutri-Score et l’algorithme qui le sous-tend, confirment la pertinence du Nutri-Score en tant qu’outil de santé publique pour guider les consommateurs dans leurs choix alimentaires dans une optique de prévention des maladies chroniques », souligne Mélanie Deschasaux-Tanguy, chargée de recherche Inserm.

 

« Enfin, ces résultats fournissent des éléments clés pour soutenir l’adoption du Nutri-Score comme logo nutritionnel obligatoire en Europe », explique Mathilde Touvier, directrice de recherche à l’Inserm.

Une nouvelle version du Nutri-Score en 2024

Des modifications de calcul du Nutri-Score[2] ont récemment été proposées par le comité scientifique international en charge de son suivi pour améliorer sa cohérence avec les recommandations nutritionnelles. Cette nouvelle version du Nutri-Score doit entrer en vigueur en 2024 avec un déploiement progressif dans les mois suivants. Toutefois, l’application du Nutri-Score sur les emballages reste optionnelle du fait de la réglementation européenne sur l’étiquetage et repose donc sur la volonté des industriels de l’agroalimentaire.

Si, à ce jour, de nombreuses entreprises et marques (plus de 1400 en France) se sont engagées à mettre en place le Nutri-Score sur leurs produits, une harmonisation au niveau européen est nécessaire pour que soit instauré de manière obligatoire un seul logo efficace et utile pour les citoyens. Cette harmonisation est prévue dans le cadre de la stratégie Farm to Fork de la Commission européenne.

Contact Chercheur

Mélanie Deschasaux-Tanguy

Chargée de recherche Inserm

Équipe de recherche en épidémiologie nutritionnelle CRESS-EREN, U1153 Inserm / Inrae / Cnam / Université Sorbonne Paris Nord et Université Paris Cité

rf.31sirap-vinu.hbms.nere@xuasahcsed.m

Mathilde Touvier

Directrice de recherche Inserm

Directrice de l’Équipe de recherche en épidémiologie nutritionnelle CRESS-EREN, U1153 Inserm / Inrae / Cnam / Université Sorbonne Paris Nord et Université Paris Cité

rf.31sirap-vinu.hbms.nere@reivuot.m

rf.mresni@esserp

Nutritional quality of diet characterized by the Nutri-Score profiling system and cardiovascular disease risk: a prospective study in 7 European countries

 

The Lancet Regional Health – Europe, 11 septembre 2024

DOI : 10.1016/j.lanepe.2024.101006

 

Mélanie Deschasaux-Tanguy1, Inge Huybrechts2, Chantal Julia1,3, Serge Hercberg1,3, Barthélémy Sarda1, Morgane Fialon1, Nathalie Arnault1, Bernard Srour1, Emmanuelle Kesse-Guyot1, Léopold K. Fezeu1, Carine Biessy2, Corinne Casagrande2, Bertrand Hemon2, Elisabete Weiderpass2, Maria G. M. Pinho2,4,5, Neil Murphy2, Heinz Freisling2, Pietro Ferrari2, Anne Tjønneland6,7, Kristina Elin Nielsen Petersen6, Verena Katzke8, Rudolf Kaaks8, Matthias B. Schulze9,10, Giovanna Masala11, Valeria Pala12, Salvatore Panico13, Fulvio Ricceri14,15, W. M. Monique Verschuren16, Jolanda M. A. Boer16, Yvonne T van der Schouw17, Guri Skeie18, Antonio Agudo19,20, Esther Molina-Montes21,22,23,24, José María Huerta21,25, Conchi Moreno-Iribas21,26,27, Ulrika Ericson28, Emily Sonestedt28, Anna Strid29, Viktor Oskarsson30, Tammy Y. N. Tong31, Alicia K. Heath32, Elom K. Aglago32, John Danesh33, Elio Riboli32, Marc J. Gunter2, Mathilde Touvier1

1 Université Sorbonne Paris Nord and Université Paris Cité, INSERM, INRAE, CNAM, Center for Research in Epidemiology and StatisticS (CRESS), Nutritional Epidemiology Research Team (EREN), F-93017 Bobigny, France

2 International Agency for Research on Cancer, World Health Organization, Lyon, France

3 Department of Public Health, Hôpitaux Universitaires Paris Seine-Saint-Denis (AP-HP), Bobigny, France

4 Amsterdam UMC, location Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, Department of Epidemiology and Data Science, Amsterdam, Netherlands

5Amsterdam Public Health, Health Behaviors and Chronic Diseases, Amsterdam, Netherlands

6 Danish Cancer Society Research Center, Copenhagen, Denmark

7 Department of Public Health, University of Copenhagen, Copenhagen, Denmark

8 Department of Cancer Epidemiology, German Cancer research Center (DKFZ), Heidelberg, Germany

9 Department of Molecular Epidemiology, German Institute of Human Nutrition Potsdam-Rehbruecke, Nuthetal, Germany

10 Institute of Nutritional Science, University of Potsdam, Nuthetal, Germany

11 Clinical Epidemiology Unit, Institute for cancer research, prevention and clinical network (ISPRO), Florence, Italy

12 Fondazione IRCCS Istituto Nazionale dei Tumori di Milano, Milan, Italy

13 School of Medicine, Federico II University, Naples, Italy

14 Centre for Biostatistics, Epidemiology, and Public Health, Department of Clinical and Biological Sciences, University of Turin, Italy

15 Unit of Epidemiology, Regional Health Service ASL TO3, Grugliasco (TO), Italy

16 Department Life Course and Health, Centre for Nutrition, Prevention and Health Services, National Institute for Public Health and the Environment, Bilthoven, the Netherlands

17 Julius Center for Health Sciences and Primary Care, University Medical Center Utrecht, Utrecht University, Utrecht, The Netherlands

18 Department of Community Medicine, Faculty of Health Sciences, University of Tromsø (UiT) – The Arctic University of Norway, Tromsø, Norway

19 Unit of Nutrition and Cancer, Catalan Institute of Oncology – ICO, L’Hospitalet de Llobregat, Spain

20 Nutrition and Cancer Group; Epidemiology, Public Health, Cancer Prevention and Palliative Care Program; Bellvitge Biomedical Research Institute – IDIBELL, L’Hospitalet de Llobregat, Spain

21 CIBER of Epidemiology and Public Health (CIBERESP), Madrid, Spain;

22 Department of Nutrition and Food Science, Campus of Cartuja, University of Granada, Granada, Spain

23 Instituto de Investigación Biosanitaria ibs.GRANADA, Granada, Spain

24 Institute of Nutrition and Food Technology (INYTA) ‘José Mataix’, Biomedical Research Centre, University of Granada, Granada, Spain

25 Department of Epidemiology, Murcia Regional Health Council, Murcia, Spain.

26 Navarra Public Health Institute, Pamplona, Spain

27 Navarra Institute for Health Research (IdiSNA), Pamplona, Spain

28 Nutritional Epidemiology, Department of Clinical Sciences Malmö, Lund University, Malmö, Sweden

29 Department of Internal Medicine and Clinical Nutrition, The Sahlgrenska Academy, University of Gothenburg, Gothenburg, Sweden

30 Department of Public Health and Clinical Medicine, Umeå University, Umeå, Sweden

31 Cancer Epidemiology Unit, Nuffield Department of Population Health, University of Oxford, Oxford, United Kingdom

32 School of Public Health, Faculty of Medicine, Imperial College London, London, United Kingdom

33 Department of Public Health and Primary Care, University of Cambridge, United Kingdom

