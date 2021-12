Un additif alimentaire couramment utilisé altèrerait le microbiote et l'environnement intestinal humain

Randomized controlled-feeding study of dietary emulsifier carboxymethylcellulose reveals detrimental impacts on the gut microbiota and metabolome

Benoit Chassaing 1, #, Charlene Compher 2, Brittaney Bonhomme 3, Qing Liu 4, Yuan Tian 4,

William Walters 5, Lisa Nessel 6, Clara Delaroque 1, Fuhua Hao 4 Victoria Gershuni 7, Lillian

Chau 8, Josephine Ni 9, Meenakshi Bewtra 6,9, Lindsey Albenberg 10, Alexis Bretin 11, Liam

McKeever 3, Ruth E. Ley 5, Andrew D. Patterson 4, Gary D. Wu 9, Andrew T. Gewirtz 11, #, James D. Lewis 3

1 INSERM U1016, team ‘‘Mucosal microbiota in chronic inflammatory diseases’’, CNRS UMR 8104, Université de Paris, Paris, France

2 School of Nursing, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA 19104, USA.

3 Center for Clinical Epidemiology and Biostatistics, Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA 19104, USA; Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Department of Medicine, Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA 19104, USA.

4 Center for Molecular Toxicology and Carcinogenesis, Department of Veterinary and Biomedical Sciences, Pennsylvania State University, Pennsylvania, USA

5 Department of Microbiome Science, Max Planck Institute for Developmental Biology, Tübingen, Germany

6 Center for Clinical Epidemiology and Biostatistics, Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA 19104, USA.

7 Department of Surgery, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA, USA

8 Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Perelman School of Medicine, University of

Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA 19104, USA

9 Division of Gastroenterology, Department of Medicine, Perelman School of Medicine,

University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA 19104, USA.

10 Division of Gastroenterology, Hepatology, and Nutrition, Department of Pediatrics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA.

11 Institute for Biomedical Sciences, Center for Inflammation, Immunity and Infection, Digestive Disease Research Group, Georgia State University, Atlanta

Gastroenterology, Novembre 2021

DOI : https://doi.org/10.1053/j.gastro.2021.11.006