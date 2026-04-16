Découverte d’un nouveau mécanisme clé de la progression des maladies rénales

HNF1B integrates signals in a feed-forward loop driving kidney disease progression
Pierre Isnard1,2 †, Munevver Parla Makinistoglu1 †, Michel Leibovici1, Jonathan Levinsohn3,4,5,6, Nicolas Zimmermann1,7, Camille Cohen1, Serge Garbay1, Clement Nguyen1, Deborah Gaglioti1, Magali Chiral1, Armelle Grevellec1, Arianna Fiorentino1, Dorien JM Peters8, Evelyne Fischer1,9, Frank Bienaimé1,10, Katalin Susztak3,4,5,6, Fabiola Terzi1 ‡*, Marco Pontoglio1 ‡*
†The authors contribute equally to the work
‡These authors share senior authorship
* These authors are co-corresponding authors senior authorship
1Université Paris Cité, Inserm U1151, CNRS UMR 8253, Institut Necker Enfants Malades, Paris, 75015 France
2Département de Pathologie, Centre Hospitalier Universitaire Necker-Enfants Malades, APHP, Paris, 75015 France
3Renal, Electrolyte, and Hypertension Division, Department of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, PA 19104, USA
4Institute for Diabetes, Obesity, and Metabolism, University of Pennsylvania, Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, PA 19104, USA.
5Penn/CHOP Kidney Innovation Center, University of Pennsylvania, Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, PA 19104, USA.
6Department of Genetics, University of Pennsylvania, Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, PA 19104, USA
7Current address: Institut Curie CNRS UMR3666 – Inserm U1339, Paris 75005, France
8Department of Human Genetics, Leiden University Medical Center, 2333 ZA Leiden, The Netherlands.
9Current address: Institut de Biologie de l’École Normale Supérieure (IBENS), CNRS, Inserm, École Normale Supérieure, PSL Research University, 75005 Paris, France.
10Service de Physiologie, Centre Hospitalier Universitaire Necker-Enfants Malades, AP-HP, Paris, 75015 France
Science, 16 avril 2026
DOI: https://doi.org/10.1126/science.aea3219