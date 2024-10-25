Global Reach: Inserm Celebrates in Washington, DC, 60 Years of Research and Innovation

© Zebra /Inserm

In celebration of its 60th anniversary, Inserm is emphasizing its scientific collaboration with the United States and Canada. This privileged and fruitful relationship with North America will be highlighted during a day of scientific and institutional exchanges on October 29, 2024, at the French Embassy in Washington, DC. The event will be attended by Professor Didier Samuel, President and CEO of Inserm, along with representatives from numerous partner institutions. The agenda will include the initiation of new collaborations with leading American scientific institutions, the presentation of the 2024 Inserm International Award to a distinguished researcher, the strengthening of Inserm’s presence in Washington, DC, and the launch of the Inserm Abroad Network.

Since its founding in 1964, Inserm has made significant contributions to improving individual health. The Institute thus played a key role in several major medical advances, including cancer treatments, gene therapy, the discovery of HIV, and, more recently, the development of the Nutri-Score label. Inserm stands as a key actor in both national and international biomedical research, being the leading European health research organization and the second largest globally.

The United States: Inserm’s Primary International Partner

Among the 7,000 international collaborations that Inserm engages in annually, nearly one in five involves the United States. With a total of 3,000 joint scientific publications, the United States is Inserm’s primary partner.

Beyond publications, Inserm is involved in cooperative agreements focused on significant health issues for both countries, including:

Mental health and addiction, in collaboration with the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism at the NIH;

Human genetics of infectious diseases, with the Rockefeller University;

Public health topics such as the relationship between health and the environment, aging, and chronic diseases, in partnership with the Mailman School of Public Health;

Issues related to blindness and vision, in collaboration with the University of Pittsburgh.

To further strengthen this cooperation, the two countries have established a virtual joint research unit, known as Joint Labs[1], in collaboration with the University of Pittsburgh (ophthalmology and vision). Such Joint Labs were also created with two Canadian institutions: Laval University (viral respiratory infections) and the University of Ottawa ( neuromuscular diseases).

The 2024 Inserm International Award

On October 29, Miriam Merad, a French-Algerian researcher and Chair of the Department of Immunology and Immunotherapy and of the Precision Immunology Institute at Mount Sinai School of Medicine (New York), will receive the 2024 Inserm International Award. Dr. Merad’s research focuses on cancer immunology and inflammatory diseases, examining the roles of innate and adaptive immune cells in these conditions. The 2024 Inserm International Award honors her dedication to Franco-American collaboration, particularly through her research partnerships with Inserm research teams.

Reinforcing Inserm’s Presence in the United States

The year 2024 also marks the arrival of a new director and team at Inserm’s Washington, DC, Representation Office, located within the French Embassy. This office represents a vital tool for enhancing Inserm’s influence among key institutional actors in the United States and Canada. It supports existing collaborations and promotes the development of new partnerships aligned with Inserm’s strategic research priorities.

“This event held in Washington, DC, reaffirms the significance of the Institute’s collaborations with the United States. By maintaining connections with local stakeholders and federal agencies, the Inserm office plays a crucial role in identifying new opportunities within the country,” states Fabien Agenes, the new Director of Inserm’s North American Representation Office.

Inserm Abroad: A New Network to Expand Inserm’s Global Reach

Simultaneously, October 29, 2024, will see the official launch of the Inserm Abroad Network, a new initiative that aligns with Inserm’s strategy to enhance its international attractiveness and influence. By uniting Inserm researchers and affiliates who work abroad within prestigious research institutions across various disciplines, the Inserm Abroad Network aims to address contemporary health research challenges and strengthen the Institute’s global partnerships.

For Professor Didier Samuel, President and CEO of Inserm, “All these new initiatives reflect the Institute’s commitment to scientific excellence, supported by a strong policy of international engagement. The United States is a historic partner of Inserm, and I am pleased that our 60th anniversary symbolizes our strengthened collaborations in key research areas essential for the health of our French and North American citizens.”

[1] “Joint Lab” is an Inserm label awarded to long-term collaborations of excellence between an Inserm laboratory and a foreign partner laboratory.