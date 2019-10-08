Press releases

Lire les sons du langage : une aire du cerveau spécialisée dans la reconnaissance des graphèmes

Press release | 08 Oct 2019 - 10h47 | By INSERM PRESS OFFICE
Neurosciences, cognitives sciences, neurology and psychiatry
TO CITE THIS POST :
Press release – Inserm press room Lire les sons du langage : une aire du cerveau spécialisée dans la reconnaissance des graphèmes Link : https://presse.inserm.fr/en/lire-les-sons-du-langage-une-aire-du-cerveau-specialisee-dans-la-reconnaissance-des-graphemes/36852/

Other contents In the same category :

Neurosciences, cognitives sciences, neurology and psychiatry Voir tout

communi

Des réseaux de neurones humains pour modéliser la maladie de Parkinson

L’agrégation de la protéine alpha-synucléine est à l’origine de la dégénérescence neuronale dans la maladie de Parkinson. En utilisant des cellules souches humaines reprogrammées en cellules nerveuses, des chercheurs du CNRS et de l’Inserm viennent de montrer que les agrégats d’alpha-synucléine se ...
communi

Miniaturized Chemical Sensors to Monitor Brain Function

A team of Inserm and CNRS researchers has succeeded in developing new-generation chemical sensors to monitor the brain’s metabolism, particularly during stroke, trauma or epileptic seizure. Measuring less than 15 µm in diameter, these minimally-invasive tools monitor what is happening in the ...
Medias
Researcher Contact

Laurent Cohen

laurentcohen2@gmail.com

Florence Bouhali

florence.bouhali@gmail.com

Press Contact

Claire de Thoisy-Méchin

01 44 27 23 34 – 06 74 03 40 19

claire.de_thoisy-mechin@sorbonne-universite.fr

Marion Valzy

01 44 27 37 12

marion.valzy@sorbonne-universite.fr

Sources

A mesial-to-lateral dissociation for orthographic processing in the visual cortex Florence Bouhali a,b,c, Zoé Bézagu a, Stanislas Dehaene d,e, and Laurent Cohen a,f

  1. Sorbonne Université, Inserm U 1127, CNRS UMR 7225, Institut du Cerveau et de la Moelle épinière, ICM, Hôpital de la Pitié-Salpêtrière, 75013 Paris, France; b. Department of Psychiatry, University of California, San Francisco, CA 94143; c. Weill Institute for Neurosciences, University of California, San Francisco, CA 94143; d. Cognitive Neuroimaging Unit, INSERM, Université Paris-Sud, Université Paris-Saclay, NeuroSpin Center, Commissariat à l’Énergie Atomique et aux Énergies Alternatives DRF/I2BM, 91191 Gif/Yvette, France; e. Collège de France, 75005 Paris, France; and f. Assistance Publique – Hôpitaux de Paris, Hôpital de la Pitié Salpêtrière, Féderation de Neurologie, F-75013 Paris, France.

Published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America

fermer
fermer
RSS Youtube