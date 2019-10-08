Lire les sons du langage : une aire du cerveau spécialisée dans la reconnaissance des graphèmes

Researcher Contact
Laurent Cohen
Florence Bouhali
Press Contact
Claire de Thoisy-Méchin
01 44 27 23 34 – 06 74 03 40 19
claire.de_thoisy-mechin@sorbonne-universite.fr
Marion Valzy
01 44 27 37 12
Neurosciences, cognitives sciences, neurology and psychiatry Voir tout
L’agrégation de la protéine alpha-synucléine est à l’origine de la dégénérescence neuronale dans la maladie de Parkinson. En utilisant des cellules souches humaines reprogrammées en cellules nerveuses, des chercheurs du CNRS et de l’Inserm viennent de montrer que les agrégats d’alpha-synucléine se ...
A team of Inserm and CNRS researchers has succeeded in developing new-generation chemical sensors to monitor the brain’s metabolism, particularly during stroke, trauma or epileptic seizure. Measuring less than 15 µm in diameter, these minimally-invasive tools monitor what is happening in the ...
Laurent Cohen
Florence Bouhali
Claire de Thoisy-Méchin
01 44 27 23 34 – 06 74 03 40 19
claire.de_thoisy-mechin@sorbonne-universite.fr
Marion Valzy
01 44 27 37 12
A mesial-to-lateral dissociation for orthographic processing in the visual cortex Florence Bouhali a,b,c, Zoé Bézagu a, Stanislas Dehaene d,e, and Laurent Cohen a,f
Published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America