Maturation et persistance de la réponse lymphocytaire B mémoire anti-SARS-CoV-2

Press Contact
AP-HP
Inserm
Cell biology, development and evolution Voir toutCovid-19 Voir tout
A study is showing for the first time that tobacco consumption, even when stopped before pregnancy, can have an impact on the placenta. Smoking not just during but also before pregnancy leads to epigenetic modifications (DNA methylation) which could have consequences on ...
Teams from the Pitié-Salpêtrière AP-HP hospital, Sorbonne University, Inserm and the Pasteur Institute have carried out work to study the role that IgA-type antibodies play in the protection of body against Covid-19 in the mucous membranes, in particular respiratory. ...
AP-HP
Inserm
Maturation and persistence of the anti-SARS-CoV-2 memory B cell response.
Aurélien Sokal*, Pascal Chappert*, Giovanna Barba-Spaeth**, Anais Roeser**, Slim Fourati**, Imane Azzaoui**, Alexis Vandenberghe**, Ignacio Fernandez, Annalisa Meola, Magali Bouvier-Alias, Etienne Crickx, Asma Beldi Ferchiou, Sophie Hue, Laetitia Languille, Marc Michel, Samia Baloul, France Noizat-Pirenne, Marine Luka, Jérôme Megret, Mickaël Ménager, Jean-Michel Pawlotsky, Simon Fillatreau, Felix A Rey, Jean-Claude Weill, Claude-Agnès Reynaud & Matthieu Mahévas.
* These authors contributed equally
** These authors contributed equally