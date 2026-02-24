Salle de presse de l'Inserm - Salle de presse de l'Institut national de la santé et de la recherche médicale

Menu
close
Rechercher
Communiqués et dossiers de presse

Petit poids de naissance : l’impact de l’exposition à la chaleur serait renforcé par les facteurs environnementaux et socio-économiques

24 Fév 2026 | Par Inserm (Salle de presse) | Bases moléculaires et structurales du vivant | Santé publique
© andriyko – Unsplash

En raison des dérèglements climatiques, la population mondiale est exposée à des températures de plus en plus élevées et à des vagues de chaleur de plus en plus extrêmes. Or, au cours de la grossesse, l’exposition à la chaleur peut être nocive pour la santé des femmes enceintes et des enfants à naître. Des scientifiques de l’Inserm, de l’Université de Grenoble Alpes, en collaboration avec Santé publique France, ont étudié, sur près de 21 000 femmes enceintes, l’impact de la chaleur, couplé à celui de la pollution de l’air, de la proximité d’espaces verts et de facteurs socio-économiques, sur le poids de naissance en France. Leurs résultats, parus dans Environmental Science & Technology, soulignent comment l’exposition à la chaleur en début de grossesse, modulée par ces autres facteurs, pourrait avoir un impact significatif sur le poids des nouveau-nés en favorisant les petits poids de naissance.

Les études scientifiques sont de plus en plus nombreuses à suggérer que des températures élevées pourraient augmenter les risques périnataux tels qu’un faible poids de naissance (inférieur à 2,5 kg), une naissance prématurée (avant 37 semaines d’aménorrhée), voire une mortalité néonatale. En 2020, environ 15 % des nouveau-nés dans le monde présentaient un petit poids à la naissance.

Les études se sont jusqu’à présent concentrées sur l’étude de l’effet d’un seul facteur environnemental (température, pollution, …) sur le poids de l’enfant à la naissance. Ainsi, l’effet de la chaleur n’avait été étudié que seul et sans prendre en compte le rôle de la pollution atmosphérique, de la présence d’espaces verts ou encore des facteurs de stress sociaux (position sociale individuelle et contexte socioéconomique de résidence).

Une équipe de recherche menée par Johanna Lepeule, directrice de recherche Inserm, au sein de l’Institut pour l’Avancée des Biosciences (Inserm/CNRS/Université Grenoble Alpes), et Mathilde Pascal, chargée de projet à Santé publique France, s’est intéressée à l’identification de périodes précises de la croissance fœtale durant lesquelles l’exposition maternelle à la chaleur pourrait avoir un effet significatif sur le futur poids de naissance de l’enfant. L’étude visait également à explorer comment la pollution atmosphérique (particules fines PM2.5, dioxyde d’azote et ozone), la densité de végétation et les facteurs de stress sociaux pourraient eux-mêmes moduler les effets de la chaleur sur le poids de naissance.

En s’appuyant sur les données de quatre cohortes mères-enfants françaises pilotées ou co-pilotées par l’Inserm[1], les chercheuses et chercheurs ont étudié l’exposition à ces facteurs de 21 000 participantes enceintes, recrutées entre 2002 et 2017 et suivies tout au long de leur grossesse, et son impact sur le poids de naissance des bébés.

Les résultats mettent en évidence des périodes critiques de la grossesse durant lesquelles l’exposition à une chaleur modérée, sévère ou extrême présentait un effet significatif sur le poids de naissance des enfants. Ainsi, l’exposition à la chaleur pendant les deux premiers trimestres de la grossesse apparaissait significativement associée à un poids de naissance réduit de -40 à -200 g. A contrario, l’exposition à la chaleur vers la fin de la grossesse (semaines 32 à 35) apparaissait, elle, associée à une augmentation d’environ 60 g du poids de naissance.

Nos résultats viennent appuyer les études existantes montrant un rôle potentiel de l’exposition à la chaleur dans la survenue de faibles poids de naissance. Étudier ces liens entre chaleur et poids de naissance est particulièrement important dans le contexte actuel de dérèglement climatique, car les études montrent qu’un faible poids de naissance est un facteur de risque de complications, voire de mortalité chez le nouveau-né, mais également de survenue de pathologies tout au long de la vie comme le diabète ou l’hypertension.

Lucie Adélaïde, épidémiologiste à l’Inserm et co-première autrice de ces travaux.

Enfin, lorsque l’exposition à la pollution, la présence de végétation et les facteurs de stress sociaux étaient pris en compte, l’étude montre que ces facteurs moduleraient l’impact de l’exposition à la chaleur sur le poids de naissance. Les résultats suggèrent ainsi que ces effets pourraient être plus marqués chez les femmes vivant dans des zones avec peu d’espaces verts et/ou soumises à un stress social accru.

C’est la première fois qu’une étude prend en compte le rôle de ces différents facteurs dans les effets de la chaleur sur le poids de naissance. Nos résultats soulignent l’importance de mettre en place des mesures ciblées pour protéger les femmes enceintes et l’enfant à naître dès le début de grossesse, notamment par la végétalisation des environnements de vie qui permettent de réduire l’exposition à la chaleur.

Maximilien Génard-Walton, chercheur post-doctorant à l’Inserm et co-premier auteur de la publication.

[1] Les cohortes Pélagie, pilotée par l’Inserm ; Eden, pilotée par l’Inserm, le CHU de Poitiers et le CHU de Nancy ; Sepages, pilotée par l’Inserm et le CHU Grenoble Alpes et Elfe, pilotée par l’Inserm et l’Institut national d’études démographiques (Ined).

Ces contenus pourraient aussi vous intéresser :

communi

Vulnérabilité du placenta à la pollution de l’air : quels effets sur le développement de l’enfant à naître ?

Une équipe de recherche de l’Inserm et de l’Université Grenoble Alpes s’est intéressée à la façon dont l’ADN du placenta serait modifié par l’exposition à trois grands polluants aériens.....

communi

Températures extrêmes durant la grossesse : un impact possible sur le développement pulmonaire des nourrissons filles

Les températures extrêmes pourraient avoir un impact sur la santé dès l’exposition au stade fœtal. C’est ce que suggère une étude menée par des chercheuses et chercheurs de l’Inserm,....

Contacts
Contact scientifique

Johanna Lepeule

Directrice de recherche Inserm

Institut pour l’avancée des biosciences, équipe Épidémiologie environnementale appliquée au développement et à la santé respiratoire, Unité 1209 Inserm/5309 CNRS/Université Grenoble Alpes

contact mail

Mathilde Pascal

Chargée de projet à Santé publique France

contact mail

Contact Presse

contact service presse Inserm

 

Sources

Heat during Pregnancy and Reduced Fetal Growth: Critical Windows of Exposure and the Intertwined Role of Air Pollution, Vegetation, and Social Stressors

Lucie Adélaïde*a,b, Maximilien Génard-Walton*b, Ariane Guilbertb, Aurélie Nakamurab, Vérène Wagnera, Morgane Stempfeleta, Ian Houghb,c,d, Guy Launoye,f, Ludivine Launaye,g,h, Marie-Aline

Charlesi,j, Cécile Chevrierk, Christine Monfortk, Barbara Heudej, Muriel Taffletj, Rémy Slamal,m,

Sam Bayatn, Itai Kloogc,d,o, Mathilde Pascal‡a, Johanna Lepeule‡b.

* Co-premiers auteurs.

‡ Co-derniers auteurs.

aSanté publique France, 12 rue du Val d’Osne, 94415 Saint-Maurice Cedex, France

bUniversité Grenoble Alpes, INSERM U1209, CNRS UMR 5309, Institut pour l’Avancée des Biosciences (IAB), Team of Environmental Epidemiology Applied to Development and Respiratory Health, 38000 Grenoble, France

cDepartment of Geography and Environmental Development, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, Be’er Sheva, Israel

dDepartment of Environmental Medicine and Public Health, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, NY, USA

eU1086 Inserm Anticipe, Avenue Général Harris, 14076 Caen Cedex, France

fUniversity Hospital of Caen, 14076 Caen Cedex, France

gPlateforme MapInMed, US PLATON, Avenue Général Harris, 14076 Caen Cedex, France

hCentre François Baclesse, Avenue Général Harris, 14076 Caen Cedex, France

iIned, Inserm, Elfe joint unit. 93322 Aubervilliers, France

jUniversité Paris Cité and Université Sorbonne Paris Nord, Inserm, INRAE, Center for Research in Epidemiology and StatisticS (CRESS), F-75004 Paris, France

kUniv Rennes, Inserm, EHESP, Research Institute for Environmental and Occupational Health (Irset), F-35000 Rennes, France

lInstitut de Biologie de l’ENS (IBENS), Team SMILE, Ecole Normale Supérieure, Université PSL, CNRS, INSERM, F-75005 Paris, France

mPARSEC (Paris Recherche Santé Environnement Climat), Ecole Normale Supérieure, Université PSL, INSERM, F-75005 Paris, France

nUniversité Grenoble Alpes, STROBE Inserm UA7 & Grenoble University Hospital, Dept. of Pulmonology and Physiology, Grenoble, France

oDepartment of Environmental Medicine and Climate Science, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, NY, USA

Environmental Science & Technology, 24 février 2026

https://doi.org/10.1021/acs.est.5c10602

Rechercher
fermer