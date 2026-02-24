Petit poids de naissance : l’impact de l’exposition à la chaleur serait renforcé par les facteurs environnementaux et socio-économiques

Heat during Pregnancy and Reduced Fetal Growth: Critical Windows of Exposure and the Intertwined Role of Air Pollution, Vegetation, and Social Stressors
Lucie Adélaïde*a,b, Maximilien Génard-Walton*b, Ariane Guilbertb, Aurélie Nakamurab, Vérène Wagnera, Morgane Stempfeleta, Ian Houghb,c,d, Guy Launoye,f, Ludivine Launaye,g,h, Marie-Aline
Charlesi,j, Cécile Chevrierk, Christine Monfortk, Barbara Heudej, Muriel Taffletj, Rémy Slamal,m,
Sam Bayatn, Itai Kloogc,d,o, Mathilde Pascal‡a, Johanna Lepeule‡b.
* Co-premiers auteurs.
‡ Co-derniers auteurs.
aSanté publique France, 12 rue du Val d’Osne, 94415 Saint-Maurice Cedex, France
bUniversité Grenoble Alpes, INSERM U1209, CNRS UMR 5309, Institut pour l’Avancée des Biosciences (IAB), Team of Environmental Epidemiology Applied to Development and Respiratory Health, 38000 Grenoble, France
cDepartment of Geography and Environmental Development, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, Be’er Sheva, Israel
dDepartment of Environmental Medicine and Public Health, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, NY, USA
eU1086 Inserm Anticipe, Avenue Général Harris, 14076 Caen Cedex, France
fUniversity Hospital of Caen, 14076 Caen Cedex, France
gPlateforme MapInMed, US PLATON, Avenue Général Harris, 14076 Caen Cedex, France
hCentre François Baclesse, Avenue Général Harris, 14076 Caen Cedex, France
iIned, Inserm, Elfe joint unit. 93322 Aubervilliers, France
jUniversité Paris Cité and Université Sorbonne Paris Nord, Inserm, INRAE, Center for Research in Epidemiology and StatisticS (CRESS), F-75004 Paris, France
kUniv Rennes, Inserm, EHESP, Research Institute for Environmental and Occupational Health (Irset), F-35000 Rennes, France
lInstitut de Biologie de l’ENS (IBENS), Team SMILE, Ecole Normale Supérieure, Université PSL, CNRS, INSERM, F-75005 Paris, France
mPARSEC (Paris Recherche Santé Environnement Climat), Ecole Normale Supérieure, Université PSL, INSERM, F-75005 Paris, France
nUniversité Grenoble Alpes, STROBE Inserm UA7 & Grenoble University Hospital, Dept. of Pulmonology and Physiology, Grenoble, France
oDepartment of Environmental Medicine and Climate Science, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, NY, USA
Environmental Science & Technology, 24 février 2026
https://doi.org/10.1021/acs.est.5c10602