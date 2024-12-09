Salle de presse de l'Inserm - Salle de presse de l'Institut national de la santé et de la recherche médicale

Stéatohépatite associée à un dysfonctionnement métabolique (MASH) : il n’existe pas un mais deux types de maladie

09 Déc 2024 | Par Inserm (Salle de presse) | Physiopathologie, métabolisme, nutrition

La MASH est une pandémie croissante dans le monde entier, qui va de pair avec l'augmentation de l'obésité et du diabète. Il s'agit également d'un domaine où les besoins médicaux non satisfaits sont importants. Crédits : François PattouLa MASH est une pandémie croissante dans le monde entier, qui va de pair avec l’augmentation de l’obésité et du diabète. Il s’agit également d’un domaine où les besoins médicaux non satisfaits sont importants. © François Pattou

La MASH, anciennement connu sous le nom de la NASH, est une maladie hépatique chronique grave, qui concerne environ 4 à 6 % de la population adulte mondiale[1]. Une nouvelle étude révèle que contrairement à ce qui était admis jusqu’ici, il n’existe pas une seule forme de MASH mais deux. Elles se distinguent à la fois par des caractéristiques biologiques et des progressions différentes. L’une est d’origine génétique quand l’autre est la conséquence de désordres métaboliques. Cette découverte faite au CHU de Lille dans le cadre du RHU PreciNASH, un vaste projet de recherche hospitalo-universitaire coordonné par l’Inserm, a nécessité la collaboration de plusieurs équipes scientifiques issues d’Inria, du CNRS, de l’université, du CHU, et de l’Institut Pasteur de Lille[2]. Cette étude fait l’objet d’une publication dans Nature Medicine et pourrait marquer un tournant dans la façon d’appréhender la maladie sur le plan clinique et thérapeutique.

La stéatose hépatique métabolique (MASLD) est caractérisée par un excès de gras dans le foie. Cette maladie n’est pas nécessairement grave, mais si la graisse continue à s’accumuler, le foie devient le siège d’une inflammation appelée hépatite. On parle alors plus précisément de « stéatohépatite associée à un dysfonctionnement métabolique » (MASH). Dans ce cas, l’inflammation ne disparait pas, elle va au contraire s’aggraver avec le temps et peut évoluer vers la fibrose du foie[3], voire vers une cirrhose, avec un risque de cancer hépatique.

Deux types de MASH

La progression vers la MASH est variable d’un patient à un autre, à la fois en ce qui concerne sa sévérité et les complications associées. Cela suggère qu’il existe différents types de MASH. Pour vérifier cette hypothèse, des équipes lilloises regroupées dans un consortium international coordonné par le Pr François Pattou[4], ont eu recours à plusieurs cohortes de patients et à l’intelligence artificielle.

En analysant les données cliniques et de biopsie de foie de 1800 patients par un « algorithme », ils ont mis en évidence deux profils distincts de patients présentant un risque de MASH. Ces deux profils peuvent être distingués sur la base de seulement six variables cliniques et biologique simples : l’indice de masse corporelle, le taux d’enzyme hépatique alanine aminotransférase (ALT), l’âge, le taux de LDL cholestérol, le taux de triglycérides (un type d’acides gras), et celui d’HbA1c qui reflète le taux moyen de glucose dans le sang.

Les scientifiques montrent notamment que l’un des deux groupes de patients est caractérisé par un taux de triglycérides et d’HbA1c élevés et l’autre par un taux anormal d’enzyme hépatique ALT. Ces résultats ont été obtenus à partir de la cohorte ABOS, composée de personnes suivies au CHU de Lille, dans le cadre du projet européen IMI Sophia. Ces patients en situation d’obésité ont accepté la réalisation d’une biopsie hépatique dans le cadre d’une chirurgie de l’obésité. Les principaux résultats ont ensuite été validés à l’aide de quatre cohortes européennes indépendantes en Italie, Finlande, Belgique et au Royaume-Uni.

Forts de ces observations, le Pr François Pattou et ses collègues sont allés plus loin dans l’analyse des différents cas de MASH issus de la cohorte lilloise. Ils ont découvert que les deux profils de patients identifiés présentaient en fait deux formes de MASH différentes.

Origine génétique ou cardio-métabolique

Le premier groupe de patients qui présente un taux anormal d’enzyme hépatique ALT développe une MASH spécifique du foie, d’origine génétique, caractérisée par un dysfonctionnement hépatique qui conduit le foie à produire des acides gras qui s’accumulent à l’intérieur de cet organe.

Le deuxième groupe qui a des taux élevés de triglycérides et d’HbA1c présentent une MASH de type cardio-métabolique. Dans celle-ci, des lipides circulants sont importés dans foie via le sang.

« Ces deux formes ne peuvent pas être distinguées par la biopsie hépatique qui sert au diagnostic de la MASH et qui permet seulement de constater l’association d’une stéatose et d’une inflammation dans le foie. En revanche, nous montrons ici que les mécanismes physiopathologiques conduisant à l’apparition de ces deux formes de la maladie ainsi que leur progression, diffèrent », clarifie Stefano Romeo, spécialiste suédois des maladies métaboliques et chercheur associé de l’université de Lille.

Concrètement, la MASH spécifique du foie apparait chez des personnes plus jeunes et provoque essentiellement des maladies hépatiques graves alors que la seconde, de type cardio-métabolique, expose aussi au diabète de type 2 et à la survenue d’accidents cardiovasculaires.

 « Ce travail permet de stratifier les cas de MASH en deux endotypes distincts, caractérisés chacun par des mécanismes biologiques spécifiques et une progression clinique différente », résume Francois Pattou.

« Il s’agit d’une avancée importante vers une médecine de précision, avec l’idée que nous pourrions adapter à l’avenir la prise en charge des patients selon le type dont ils sont atteints. En particulier, plusieurs médicaments sont en développement pour lutter contre cette maladie, avec des résultats hétérogènes. Il serait utile de les évaluer de façon distincte selon le type de MASH », précise le professeur Philippe Mathurin, hépatologue, également impliqué dans le projet.

Pour accompagner ces prochaines étapes, l’équipe a mis au point l’application RShiny librement accessible en ligne pour les cliniciens : ce programme permet d’identifier le type de MASH d’un patient, sur la seule base des six variables simples prises en compte dans ce travail.

« Cet outil statistique n’est pas un dispositif médical, mais permet aux cliniciens de classer bien facilement de nouveaux patients sans avoir besoin de connaissance en programmation » conclut Guillemette Marot, biostatisticienne, impliquée dans la construction des deux endotypes.

 

[1] La « Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease » (MASLD), anciennement appelée « nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) », touche environ 30 % de la population adulte mondiale. Cette maladie englobe un spectre allant de l’accumulation bénigne de graisse dans le foie (stéatose) à sa forme plus sévère, la « metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis » (MASH), auparavant connue sous le nom de « nonalcoholic steatohepatitis » (NASH). La MASH, qui concerne environ 4 à 6 % de la population adulte, représente une progression dangereuse de la maladie, pouvant conduire à des complications graves telles que la cirrhose, le cancer du foie.

[2] Ce travail a été menée dans le cadre du projet RHU PreciNASH, coordonné par l’Inserm et impliquant l’Université de Lille, le CHU de Lille, L’Institut Pasteur de Lille, le CNRS. Il a été mené en lien avec le laboratoire Sanofi.

[3] Fibrose :  accumulation de tissu cicatriciel non fonctionnel

[4] François Pattou est chef du service de chirurgie générale et endocrinienne au CHU de Lille, et directeur du laboratoire de recherche translationnelle sur le diabète (U1190-EGID, Inserm, Institut Pasteur de Lille, Université de Lille, CHU de Lille)

Contacts
Contact Chercheur

François Pattou

Chef du service de chirurgie générale et endocrinienne au CHU de Lille

Directeur du laboratoire de recherche translationnelle sur le diabète (U1190, Inserm/Institut Pasteur de Lille/Université de Lille/CHU de Lille)

E-mail : senapbvf.cnggbh@havi-yvyyr.se

Contact Presse

Inserm

cerffr@vafrez.se

 

CHU de Lille

Alexandra PREAU – Direction de la communication du CHU de Lille

Tel. 03 62 94 35 51 – 06 74 44 23 17

Email : nyrknaqen.cernh@puh-yvyyr.se

Sources

Data-driven cluster analysis identifies distinct types of metabolic dysfunctionassociated steatotic liver disease

 

Nature Medicine, décembre 2024

DOI : https://doi.org/10.1038/s41591-024-03283-1

Site EGID : https://egid.fr/

